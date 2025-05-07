Sahara Group Foundation Unveils 2025 MADAA Reloaded to Back Young Innovators in Africa

The Sahara Group Foundation has rolled out the 2025 edition of its flagship youth enterprise initiative, Making a Difference Around Africa (MADAA) Reloaded, targeting aspiring entrepreneurs who are building solutions from Africa’s own resources.

Launched on Tuesday, the programme is designed to support young changemakers who are creatively addressing local challenges through innovation and sustainable practices.

Chidilim Menakaya, director of the Foundation, said the initiative is focused on helping emerging entrepreneurs turn vision into viable ventures.

“Through the MADAA initiative, we aim to connect entrepreneurs with opportunities that will grow their businesses and ultimately unlock Africa’s potential for inclusive development,” she said during the launch.

According to her, the overwhelming response to the programme’s earlier cycle revealed deep wells of untapped talent across the continent.





“The initial MADAA application cycle unveiled a remarkable depth of entrepreneurial talent across Africa,” she noted.

“Although we were inspired by the strong interest, it became evident that we needed to broaden our scope and criteria to reach even more extraordinary individuals whose innovations can truly transform their communities.”

The 2025 edition will equip selected candidates with the funding, technical support, and market access needed to scale their ideas into high-impact businesses. A major emphasis will be placed on businesses that incorporate sustainable use of natural resources and contribute to environmental conservation.

Kola Adeshina, Group Managing Director of Sahara Group, said the focus would be on solutions that are original, locally grounded, and capable of addressing systemic challenges.

He urged young Nigerians and African entrepreneurs to see the programme as an opportunity to grow beyond ideas into implementation.

Applications are open until May 31, with shortlisted participants expected to be announced in June. Interested candidates can apply through the Foundation’s official website: www.saharagroupfoundation.org.