Sahara Group Acquires Seven Rigs, Targets 350,000 Barrels Daily Output

Sahara Group has announced a major expansion of its upstream operations, with a target to reach 350,000 barrels of oil per day within five years.

The company said the growth plan includes acquiring seven new rigs and deepening its exploration and production capacity to strengthen its position in Africa’s energy sector.





Leste Aihevba, Chief Technical Officer of Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group upstream subsidiary, disclosed this during a meeting with investors and stakeholders at the Africa Energy Week in Cape Town. He said the initiative aligns with Sahara’s long-term strategy to scale production and enhance regional energy collaboration.

“The journey towards a secure and sustainable energy future for Africa cannot be travelled in silos. Every refinery upgrade, every gas commercialization project, every power reform must be part of a broader continental blueprint,” Aihevba stated.





He explained that Sahara’s ongoing infrastructure investments across upstream, midstream, power, and logistics segments aim to unlock Africa’s resources responsibly while promoting local content participation. The acquisition of seven rigs, he noted, is a central part of this expansion strategy.

“Two of the seven rigs are already in Nigeria, with another two expected before the end of the year. This strategic move will accelerate exploration-to-production timelines and strengthen our capacity to deliver up to 1,000,000 MMScf of gas daily,” he added.

One of the rigs, a 2000 HP Land rig named L-Buba, has commenced operations by spudding a gas development well, while another rig is being mobilised for an oil well. All rigs will be managed by Arahas Global Oilfield Services, a Sahara subsidiary.

Aihevba emphasized that Sahara’s upstream drive is guided by a “shared prosperity” model that prioritizes community development, government partnership, and sustainable growth. He said these investments demonstrate Sahara’s resolve to make Africa locally competent and globally competitive in the energy transition process.