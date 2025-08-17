Sabrina: Big Brother Blocked My Return Despite Medical Clearance

BBNaija Season 10 housemate, Sabrina, has disclosed that she was barred from returning to the reality show even after being certified medically fit by doctors.

Sabrina, who left the BBNaija house last Monday due to health concerns, shared her ordeal during an Instagram Live session with her fans on Sunday.

Her sudden exit had shocked viewers and her fellow housemates, particularly her close friend, Kola, after she announced her departure upon returning from the diary room.

Sabrina Narrates Her Ordeal

Speaking tearfully, Sabrina explained how she underwent a full medical check after her exit.





“On Monday, after exiting, I was transported to a hospital that was recommended to me. I was led to a specialist, a gynecologist. He examined me same day, general medical assessment. An admission was then asked by the clinic. On Tuesday afternoon, I was told all results were unremarkable, medical language for nothing dey do me (I am fine). Nothing was wrong with me. I was told I was fine.”

She said she expected to be recalled into the house immediately after the clearance, but days passed without any communication.

“I was elated because I believed it meant I will be on my way back to the journey I started. I was told to hold on. So I did, with no outside communication or interaction. I had no access to my phone, neither did I consume any form of media, I didn’t even watch television. I prayerfully longed for a call that would confirm my return but days passed and nothing.”

The Call That Ended Her BBNaija Journey

Despite being reassured by her chaperone and supported by an official doctor’s report declaring her fit, Sabrina revealed she eventually received a devastating call.

“I was comforted by my chaperone and official doctor’s report that states that I have been certified medically fit and yet on Friday, I received what I consider one of the most excruciating calls of my life. On the call I was told, ‘I have the unfortunate task of telling you that you would no longer be returning to the show’.”

She added that the decision left her broken, especially after waiting for five days without access to the outside world.

Sabrina Still Wants to Return

Sabrina expressed her strong desire to rejoin the show, insisting her BBNaija journey was far from over.



