International

Russian Drone Strike on Kharkiv Leaves Child Among Three Dead, 18 Injured

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on August 18, 2025, shows a damaged residential building following an air attack, in Kharkiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Three people were killed and more than a dozen wounded by an overnight Russian drone strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv, the mayor Igor Terekhov said on August 18, 2025. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE / HANDOUT / " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

An overnight Russian drone strike on Kharkiv has claimed the lives of three people, including a young child, while leaving at least 18 others injured, Ukrainian authorities confirmed on Monday.

The Kharkiv regional police reported via Telegram that, “As of now, three people are known to have died, including a small child. 18 people were wounded, including children.”

Emergency teams have warned that residents may still be trapped beneath the rubble of a five-storey apartment block destroyed in the early morning strike.

Mayor Igor Terekhov also disclosed that a separate ballistic missile attack on the city earlier wounded at least 11 people.

- Advertisement -

The violence extended to the Sumy region, where a 57-year-old woman and a 43-year-old driver sustained injuries after back-to-back attacks involving a bomb and a drone, according to regional military head Oleg Grygorov.

The escalation comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to meet European leaders in Washington for peace talks. okay.ng reports that just ahead of his arrival, U.S. President Donald Trump ruled out NATO membership and reclaiming Crimea as possible outcomes for Kyiv.

Despite growing pressure, Zelensky has firmly opposed surrendering the nearly 20 percent of Ukrainian territory currently occupied by Russia.

Russia has continued advancing, particularly in eastern Ukraine, while offering proposals that Kyiv leave Donbas in return for freezing the frontline around Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article David Umahi South-East Governors Unite Behind Tinubu’s 2027 Bid — Umahi
Next Article Senate President Godswill Akpabio Returns to Nigeria, Dispels Health Rumours

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,546.00
Sell₦1,560.00
GBP
Buy₦2,085.00
Sell₦2,130.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 3 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Boat Tragedy in Sokoto: Rescue Operations Ongoing as Dozens Remain Missing
News
INEC Kicks Off Continuous Voter Registration Nationwide as Nigerians Gear Up for 2027 Elections
News
Senate President Godswill Akpabio Returns to Nigeria, Dispels Health Rumours
News
David Umahi
South-East Governors Unite Behind Tinubu’s 2027 Bid — Umahi
Politics
FG Succumbs to Labour Pressure, Names Opeyemi Agbaje as New PenCom Chairman
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like