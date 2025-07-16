Russia Escalates Aggression with Massive Drone and Missile Assault on Ukraine Amid Diplomatic Stalemate

In a fierce overnight operation between late Tuesday and early Wednesday, Russian forces unleashed a staggering barrage of attacks targeting Ukraine, deploying over 400 drones, artillery, and a ballistic missile launched from Crimea, according to Ukrainian military sources. The strikes inflicted casualties across multiple regions, including a fatality and numerous injuries, while cutting power and water supplies in Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine’s defense apparatus described the extensive bombardment as unprecedented, with Kryvyi Rih mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reporting at least 15 wounded civilians, including a critically injured 17-year-old boy whose condition remains serious. “He was wounded in the abdominal cavity. He was immediately taken to the hospital, in serious condition. Now doctors are fighting for his life,” Vilkul said on Telegram.

Compounding the gravity of the assault, Ukrainian forces confirmed the use of an Iskander ballistic missile and 28 Iranian-designed Shahed drones simultaneously targeting the cities of Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, and Kryvyi Rih. The northern city of Kharkiv and central city of Vinnytsia also suffered casualties and infrastructure damage.

The strike spree came just two days after former US President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum, warning that severe sanctions on Russia would follow unless a peace deal is reached within 50 days to end the long-standing conflict. Despite this, Kremlin officials have expressed openness to peace talks, though no new meetings have been scheduled since talks stalled more than a month ago.





The intensification of attacks underscores Russia’s strategy of sustained military pressure amid faltering ceasefire negotiations facilitated by Washington. Trump revealed that he had secured an agreement with NATO leadership to provide additional American air defense systems to Ukraine, highlighting growing frustration with Moscow’s refusal to negotiate a truce.

Okay.ng reports that this latest wave of aggression follows a pattern of Russia leveraging drone and missile strikes to weaken Ukrainian resilience while pursuing gains on the battlefield. Ukrainian authorities remain on high alert as the situation evolves rapidly.