Rumours of Trump’s Health Spiral Online as Misinformation Floods Social Media

Speculation surrounding the health of United States President Donald Trump escalated this week after manipulated images and misleading claims began circulating across multiple social media platforms. Despite a firm denial from Trump himself, the rumours about his alleged illness or death have gained significant traction online.

At a White House press conference on Tuesday, Trump dismissed the speculations as “fake news.” His remarks came after noticeable concerns arose following his absence from public engagements last week. The 79-year-old president appeared on camera to put an end to the wave of misinformation, which he described as baseless.

According to the misinformation watchdog group NewsGuard, the term “Trump dead” trended aggressively on X (formerly Twitter), with more than 104,000 mentions since last Friday, reaching a staggering 35.3 million views. This data highlights how false narratives can swiftly dominate online discourse.

Some users falsely suggested that Trump was secretly admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Maryland. Their evidence? Online maps allegedly showing road closures near the facility. However, no credible sources confirmed any such restrictions.





Similarly, an ambulance photo shared as recent evidence was debunked. The image, originally taken in April 2023 during Joe Biden’s administration, resurfaced with misleading captions suggesting it depicted Trump’s health emergency.

Other fabricated posts included a White House flag flying at half-staff, cited as proof of Trump’s demise. In truth, the flag was lowered in line with a presidential proclamation honoring victims of a Minneapolis school shooting.

Further, an AI-enhanced photo zooming in on Trump’s face purportedly displayed a deep crease above his eye — mischaracterized as a stroke symptom. NewsGuard later confirmed that the original photo was out of focus and free of such markings.

Despite Trump’s reassurance over the weekend on Truth Social — “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE” — online chatter continued to amplify falsehoods. Even after his live press conference, a misleading Bluesky post claimed: “White House just announced” the president was dead.





Experts warn that such viral misinformation underscores the fragility of truth in the digital age. With Trump now the oldest president in U.S. history, scrutiny of health remains more intense than ever. He himself has accused Democrats of concealing the health struggles of his predecessor, Joe Biden, who left office at 82 after health concerns derailed his 2024 campaign.

okay.ng reports that this latest wave of false narratives further illustrates how distrust in institutions and traditional media continues to fuel misinformation at scale.