Ruben Dias Commits Future to Manchester City with New Deal Until 2029

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has officially signed a fresh contract extension, ensuring his stay at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2029, with an option for an additional year.

The Portuguese international, 28, who joined City from Benfica in 2020 for £65 million, had a contract initially running until 2027. The latest deal adds two more years, solidifying his role as one of the club’s defensive pillars.

During his five years with Manchester City, Dias has helped the club secure four Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League trophy, as well as the English Football League (EFL) Cup and the FA Cup. His outstanding debut season even earned him the Premier League Player of the Year award.

Speaking on Friday, Dias expressed his excitement:

“I am incredibly happy today. I love Manchester – it is my home now – and I love the Manchester City fans. When I think about the trophies we have won and how we have played our football during my time here, I couldn’t imagine playing anywhere else.”

City’s director of football, Hugo Viana, described the defender as “a leader in the dressing room and on the pitch,” stressing the importance of his influence both on and off the field.

okay.ng reports that Manchester City may now focus on resolving the contract situations of John Stones and Bernardo Silva, whose deals both expire in 2026. Other key players, including Ilkay Gundogan and goalkeeper Ederson, are also nearing the final year of their current agreements.

Meanwhile, Spanish midfielder Rodri, England international Phil Foden, Swiss defender Manuel Akanji, and Dutch centre-back Nathan Ake each have two years left. Youngster Rico Lewis is expected to sign a new five-year deal soon.

