Rotimi Amaechi Declares Intent to Battle Tinubu in 2027 on African Democratic Congress Platform

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has formally announced his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election under the banner of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Amaechi, who also served as Governor of Rivers State, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Kano State on Wednesday after meeting with a coalition of traders. He stressed that he would not withdraw for any other aspirant during the party’s primaries.

“I will contest the ADC presidential primary, and by God’s grace, I hope to win so that I can face Tinubu in 2027. I am not stepping down for anyone. Let the people decide who they want to lead,” Amaechi declared.

According to Amaechi, internal democracy is crucial for the ADC to prove its credibility. He further criticized the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that Nigerians were dissatisfied with current policies.





“Whether the government wants to conduct credible elections or not, one thing is certain—time is up. Nigerians are tired because no one is happy under Tinubu, not even in Rivers or across the South. People are suffering everywhere,” he lamented.

On inclusivity, Amaechi said political appointments made by the current government had excluded many, favoring only individuals close to the President.

Speaking on zoning, he stated: “The decision rests with the party leadership, but I will remain in the race regardless.”

He further positioned himself as the best-prepared candidate, saying: “If you look at all those aspiring, including Tinubu, who is better prepared than I am? My candidacy offers unity because I come from the South, and we are not in conflict with any region.”





Addressing claims that his influence in Rivers had diminished due to the political weight of the current Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, Amaechi disagreed. “Recently, when I visited Rivers to inaugurate the ADC, the turnout was massive from the airport to the venue, and nobody paid for that mobilisation. That should tell you where the people stand,” he said.

okay.ng reports that Amaechi’s declaration signals an early start to what could become a fierce battle ahead of the 2027 elections.