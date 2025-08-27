Roosevelt Ogbonna Resigns as Non-Executive Director of Access Holdings Plc

Access Holdings Plc has announced the resignation of Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna from its board, where he served as a Non-Executive Director for over three years.

In a notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Wednesday and signed by Company Secretary Sunday Ekwochi, the Group explained that Ogbonna’s decision was made to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Corporate Governance Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies (2023). The guidelines stipulate that a financial holding company cannot have more than nine directors on its board.

Although stepping down from the Access Holdings board, Ogbonna will continue as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, the flagship subsidiary of the Group.

The board expressed appreciation for his service, stating: “The Board appreciates Mr. Ogbonna for his outstanding and continued contributions to the Access Group.”





The corporate disclosure, titled “Notification of Resignation of a Non-Executive Director from the Board”, read:

