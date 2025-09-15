Sport

Rooney Slams Manchester United’s Lack of Progress Under Ruben Amorim After Derby Defeat

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
3 Min Read
Manchester United's Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim is seen before kick off of the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Wayne Rooney, Manchester United’s legendary captain and all-time top scorer, has cast a damning verdict on the club’s trajectory under Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim.

The former striker voiced his frustration following United’s latest humiliation, a 3-0 loss to arch-rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Rooney argued that performances like this reflect a team in decline rather than one on the rise.

“I want to be as supportive and positive as I can be of the manager and the players,” Rooney remarked on The Wayne Rooney Show, now streaming on BBC Sounds. “But it is tough to sit here and say we are seeing progression, and at least we’re seeing things that will get results soon. We’re seeing none of that, and it is very difficult.”

Rooney further pointed to the sight of Red Devils’ fans exiting the away end well before full time as symbolic of the current crisis. “There was an image towards the end of the game where I saw the Manchester United fans leaving. You could hear the fans singing Amorim’s name, but I think that is so powerful that the United fans were leaving the game. You know the game is over and I think they were very disappointed in what they were seeing. It is hard to see how it continues.”

- Advertisement -

Amorim took charge on November 1 last year following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag. Since then, the club has invested around £250 million on new players, offloading its so-called “bomb squad” to allow the coach to implement his 3-4-3 system. However, the strategy that once thrived at Sporting Lisbon has not yielded the same success in England.

Manchester United ended last season 15th with just 42 points—their lowest league finish since 1989–90 and worst top-flight points tally since relegation in 1973–74.

Rooney, who scored 253 goals for the club between 2004 and 2017, did not mince words: “I think after the last year when Ten Hag got sacked and Ruben came in, we’re hearing how they’re going to play and it is going to change. I think if the manager is honest with himself, it has got worse.”

With pressure mounting, Amorim remains adamant he will not abandon his tactical approach, even as results and fan patience wane.

- Advertisement -

okay.ng reports that many analysts believe United’s woes stem from more than coaching, pointing to years of mismanagement and inconsistency. Still, for Rooney, the responsibility lies squarely with the man in the dugout.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Importers Warn 4% FOB Levy May Add N4trn to Freight Costs
Next Article Flying Eagles Suffer Player Setbacks Ahead of FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,065.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 3 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Flying Eagles Suffer Player Setbacks Ahead of FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile
Sport
Importers Warn 4% FOB Levy May Add N4trn to Freight Costs
Business
Afreximbank Launches Trade Firm With $1bn Backing
Business
Lagos Cuts Minimum Estate Land Size to 5,000sqm
News
Two Killed in Separate Suspected Cult Attacks in Lagos Communities
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like