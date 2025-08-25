Rooboy Becomes New Head of House in Week Five of BBNaija Season 10

The Big Brother Naija Season 10 house witnessed another dramatic twist on Monday night as Rooboy clinched the coveted Head of House (HOH) title after a fierce challenger game.

The showdown saw Jason Jae, who only secured the crown on Sunday, forced to defend his position against Rooboy and Kuture. Despite his earlier momentum, Jason Jae faltered, handing Rooboy the win in a game that left both housemates and fans on edge.

In a show of loyalty, Rooboy picked Zita as his special guest, a heartfelt reciprocal gesture, as Zita had selected him when she reigned as HOH last week.

The Monday night game was nothing short of nerve-wracking. Contestants were blindfolded and tasked with retrieving the HOH tag from a box containing live rabbits and birds.





The unexpected twist rattled the housemates. Kuture nearly backed out, while Jason Jae looked visibly shaken and even considered quitting the challenge. Rooboy, however, stayed composed long enough to seize the win.

The emotionally charged contest came just hours after the live eviction show, which saw Victory and Gigi Jasmine exit the competition.

Rooboy’s rise to the top spot adds spice to the unfolding drama in Biggie’s house, particularly given his tense relationship with Imisi and other rivals.

Fans are already speculating how his reign will affect alliances, nominations, and strategy going forward.





Meanwhile, Jason Jae, who briefly held the interim HOH title, had earlier chosen Koyin as his guest, further solidifying his status as one of the standout competitors alongside Doris.