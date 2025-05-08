News

Robert Francis Prevost Elected as First American Pope, Takes Name Leo XIV

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
Robert Francis Prevost Elected as First American Pope
Robert Francis Prevost Elected as First American Pope

Robert Francis Prevost, an American cardinal and close ally of the late Pope Francis, has been elected as the new head of the Catholic Church, the Vatican announced on Thursday.

The election marks a historic milestone, as Prevost becomes the first pope from the United States, succeeding Pope Francis to become the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. Upon his election, he chose the papal name Leo XIV.

The announcement was made following the appearance of white smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signalling that a consensus had been reached among the 133 cardinal-electors from around the world.

Though full details of the conclave remain confidential — as required under Church law — Vatican observers note that Prevost’s selection reflects a desire to continue the reformist and outward-facing legacy of Pope Francis while bringing new geographic representation to the papacy.

- Advertisement -

Pope Leo XIV is expected to make his first address to the world from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in the coming hours, delivering his “Urbi et Orbi” blessing and outlining the early tone of his pontificate.

More details to follow…

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article White Smoke Sighted, Election of New Pope in Historic Vatican Conclave Successful
Next Article Robert Francis Prevost Elected as First American Pope [EXPLAINER]: Pope Leo XIV’s Election Signals New Chapter for the Catholic Church

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Donald Trump Hails Election of First American Pope as a Historic Honor
International
Robert Francis Prevost Elected as First American Pope
[EXPLAINER]: Pope Leo XIV’s Election Signals New Chapter for the Catholic Church
Explainer Top stories
White Smoke Sighted, Election of New Pope in Historic Vatican Conclave Successful
News Top stories
President Tinubu Honoured with Traditional Title During Landmark Visit to Anambra
News Top stories
Ondo Court Orders Remand of Self-Declared Monarch and Associates Over Illegal Installation
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like