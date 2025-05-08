Robert Francis Prevost Elected as First American Pope, Takes Name Leo XIV

Robert Francis Prevost, an American cardinal and close ally of the late Pope Francis, has been elected as the new head of the Catholic Church, the Vatican announced on Thursday.

The election marks a historic milestone, as Prevost becomes the first pope from the United States, succeeding Pope Francis to become the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. Upon his election, he chose the papal name Leo XIV.

The announcement was made following the appearance of white smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signalling that a consensus had been reached among the 133 cardinal-electors from around the world.

Though full details of the conclave remain confidential — as required under Church law — Vatican observers note that Prevost’s selection reflects a desire to continue the reformist and outward-facing legacy of Pope Francis while bringing new geographic representation to the papacy.





Pope Leo XIV is expected to make his first address to the world from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in the coming hours, delivering his “Urbi et Orbi” blessing and outlining the early tone of his pontificate.

More details to follow…