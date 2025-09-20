News

RMAFC Trains Staff on Digital Performance System

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
1 Min Read

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has commenced intensive training for its staff on a new Performance Management System (PMS), designed to replace manual evaluations with a fully digital platform.

RMAFC Chairman, Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu, represented by Federal Commissioner Ismail Mohammed Agaka, said the initiative reflects the commission’s commitment to efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in service delivery.

“This new system will streamline processes, eliminate bottlenecks, and minimise human error. If you do not shake into the system, the system will likely shake you out,” he told participants at the opening session on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

Secretary to the Commission, Nwaeze Joseph Okechukwu, described RMAFC as a strategic national institution and said the training will equip officers with skills required in a fast-digitising public sector. He urged staff to “learn, unlearn, and relearn” while maintaining professionalism and punctuality.

Consultant Emmanuel Ohiro of Reliefline Nigeria Limited praised the commission for prioritising workforce development and emphasised that stronger performance leads to better revenue management at the national level.

The training, organised by RMAFC’s Administration and Human Resources Department in partnership with Reliefline, will run until Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

