Rivers State Sole Administrator Ibok-Ete Ibas Defends Six-Month Emergency Rule Amid Calls for Probe

As Governor Siminalayi Fubara prepares to return to office on September 18 following six months of emergency rule in Rivers State, the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), has defended his tenure, stressing that he fulfilled the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and helped stabilise the oil-rich state.

Opposition parties, however, have demanded an investigation into Ibas’s management of state resources, describing the emergency rule as unconstitutional and illegitimate.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the six-month administration was a waste of time and a violation of democratic norms. Similarly, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) described the period as “an exercise in futility,” while the Labour Party (LP) alleged that the rule was a political ploy to protect the interests of President Tinubu and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

In contrast, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lauded Ibas for maintaining peace and safeguarding citizens’ democratic rights. The party described his role as a stabilising force during Rivers State’s turbulent political season.





Rivers State had endured nearly two years of political turmoil, primarily caused by the rift between former Governor Wike and his successor, Fubara. To end the governance deadlock, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency on March 18, suspending Fubara and the state assembly, and installing Ibas as administrator. Both chambers of the National Assembly endorsed the declaration despite public criticism.

okay.ng reports that at a thanksgiving service held in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Ibas said his administration had laid the groundwork for reconciliation and peace in Rivers State.

He stated:

“Six months ago, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State. At that moment, our beloved state stood at a crossroad, torn by divisions, instability, and broken trust. By God’s grace and with the support of Mr. President and all of you, we have worked through those difficult days together.”

Ibas noted that the successful conduct of local government elections on August 30, which saw the APC win 20 seats and the PDP secure three, reflected a return to democratic order. He urged political actors to put the state’s prosperity above personal interests.





Despite his call for unity, prominent figures like Wike and Fubara were absent from the thanksgiving event, which was attended by permanent secretaries, local government chairmen, agency heads, and security chiefs.

Opposition leaders, however, insisted that Ibas’s tenure must be investigated. PDP deputy youth leader Timothy Osadolor described it as unlawful and demanded a probe into the resources expended. Similarly, the NNPP’s publicity secretary, Ladipo Johnson, labelled the tenure “an aberration of the constitution.”

Civil society organisations such as the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) and the Ijaw Youth Council alleged that Ibas’s administration weakened state institutions and diverted public resources, calling for anti-graft agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate.

Despite mounting criticism, the APC urged Fubara to embrace true democratic principles when reinstated, warning him against repeating past mistakes.