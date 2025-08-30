Rivers State Local Government Elections Hold Under Tight Security Across 319 Wards

Residents of Rivers State are casting their votes today in the highly anticipated local government elections taking place across 23 local government areas, 319 wards, and 6,866 polling units. The exercise comes six months after the Supreme Court nullified the previous October 2024 polls conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

Security presence is heavy across the state, with law enforcement and allied agencies working to maintain order. On Friday, Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor witnessed a dramatic show of force as convoys of the Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and other security agencies moved through the streets to reassure voters.

Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju, emphasized preparedness:

“We have put adequate arrangements in place to secure lives and property before, during, and after the elections. Our personnel and logistics deployment will ensure a free, safe, and credible exercise.”





RSIEC Chairman, Michael Odey, urged citizens to vote peacefully, promising the early delivery of election materials to both urban and riverine communities.

“With the cooperation of the police and sister agencies, adequate security has been guaranteed,” he said in a Friday night broadcast.

Authorities also enforced a restriction of movement from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday to prevent disruptions.

This election is taking place under an interim administrative structure, with Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.) serving as sole administrator of Rivers State after the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy in March 2025, following a political crisis involving Fubara and Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike.





okay.ng reports that political analysts are closely monitoring the outcome, noting that today’s exercise may shape the state’s political direction ahead of the 2027 governorship elections.

As of this morning, voting was already underway, with strong visibility of security operatives at sensitive flashpoints.