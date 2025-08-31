News

Rivers State LGAs Chairpersons-Elect: Full List, Parties

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

The list of chairpersons-elect for Rivers State’s 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) has emerged.

Contents

Okay.ng reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the majority of councils, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured three LGAs.

The incoming council chiefs are expected to assume office after the formal issuance of certificates and swearing-in by the appropriate authorities.

Seat share at a glance

The results show APC: 20 of 23 LGAs and PDP: 3 of 23 LGAs, underscoring a strong showing for the APC across the state. The PDP retained control in Obio/Akpor, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, and Port Harcourt City (PHALGA).

- Advertisement -

Complete list of Rivers LGAs chairpersons-elect

LGAChairperson-ElectParty
Abua/OdualOfori OwolabiAPC
Ahoada EastSolomon AchomaAPC
Ahoada WestEugene EpelleAPC
Akuku ToruBob FubaraAPC
AndoniLucky PromiseAPC
Asari ToruGeorge OnegiyeoforiAPC
BonnyAbinye Blessing PeppleAPC
DegemaMichael John WilliamsAPC
ElemeObarilomate OllorAPC
EmohuaChidi LoydAPC
EtcheNjoku BonifaceAPC
GokanaDekor ConfidenceAPC
IkwerreCharles WobodoAPC
KhanaBariere ThomasAPC
Obio/AkporGift WorluPDP
Ogba/Egbema/NdoniShedrach OgboguPDP
Ogu/BoloVincent NemiobokaAPC
OkrikaAkuro TobinAPC
OmumaObasi UchechwukuAPC
Opobo/NkoroJames A. JamesAPC
OyigboOkechukwu AkaraAPC
Port Harcourt City (PHALGA)Allwell IhundaPDP
TaiMbakpone OkpeAPC
- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Alberta Petroleum Ltd (APEL) Recruitment 2025: Canada Roles for Nigerians and South Africans — Positions, Requirements, How to Apply

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,540.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,125.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 2 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

BREAKING: All Progressives Congress Secures Landslide Victory, Takes 20 Local Councils in Rivers Election
Politics
Solomon Arase
Former IGP Solomon Arase Dies in Abuja Hospital
News Top stories
Aero Contractors Refunds Passenger N80,250 After Three-Year Delay Following NCAA Intervention
News
APC Chieftain Predicts Shift in South-East Support for Tinubu Ahead of 2027 Election
News
North-East Governors Warn of Looming Flood Disasters and Food Shortages
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like