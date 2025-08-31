Rivers State LGAs Chairpersons-Elect: Full List, Parties

The list of chairpersons-elect for Rivers State’s 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) has emerged.

Okay.ng reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the majority of councils, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured three LGAs.

The incoming council chiefs are expected to assume office after the formal issuance of certificates and swearing-in by the appropriate authorities.

Seat share at a glance

The results show APC: 20 of 23 LGAs and PDP: 3 of 23 LGAs, underscoring a strong showing for the APC across the state. The PDP retained control in Obio/Akpor, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, and Port Harcourt City (PHALGA).





Complete list of Rivers LGAs chairpersons-elect