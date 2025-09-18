Rivers State Emergency Rule Ends Amid Controversy Over Governor’s Suspension

The suspension of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the state House of Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally ended, but the action continues to spark debate across political circles.

okay.ng reports that the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the lifting of the suspension, stating it “is nothing to cheer about.” According to Atiku, the initial move by Tinubu was unconstitutional and remains so today.

On March 18, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State after prolonged tensions between Governor Fubara and lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. The federal government subsequently suspended Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and members of the House of Assembly for six months, installing Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.) as sole administrator.

The decision elicited strong reactions nationwide. Critics accused the President of violating the Constitution, while supporters defended it as a pragmatic measure to restore order.





During this period, Fubara held private meetings with President Tinubu and later reconciled with Wike, signaling a resolution to the political impasse. On September 18, Tinubu formally ended the emergency administration, asking officials to resume duties.

Atiku Abubakar emphasized via his official X handle that “President Tinubu had no power to suspend a democratically elected governor and state lawmakers. The Rivers shenanigans only signpost the dictatorship of the Tinubu administration.”