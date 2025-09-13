Rivers State Administrator Ibas Declares Tinubu’s Directive on Grassroots Democracy Fulfilled

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd.), has announced that the special assignment given to him by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been successfully accomplished, marking what he described as the “restoration of democratic governance at the grassroots level.”

Speaking at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday during the formal submission of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission’s (RSIEC) report, Ibas emphasized that the goals set by the President in March 2025 had been decisively achieved.

He recalled that the directive from President Tinubu was clear: “Mr. President’s mandate to me was clear: to stabilise the state, create an enabling environment for the re-establishment of its institutions, and return Rivers State back to full democratic governance. With the successful conduct and swearing-in of local government chairmen and their councils, I believe we have decisively achieved the mandate that we were given,” Ibas declared.

The retired Naval chief highlighted that the swearing-in of democratically elected local government chairmen and councillors across the 23 Local Government Areas was the final step in restoring the democratic process.





Commending the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, Ibas praised the exercise as transparent and free of intimidation. He further assured citizens that the government would examine RSIEC’s report and issue a white paper in due time.

Presenting the report, RSIEC Chairman, Dr. Mike Odey, described the local polls as a “historic achievement” not just for Rivers State but also for Nigeria. He explained that the election was coordinated and concluded within 30 days, an unprecedented milestone in Nigeria’s electoral history.

“The report highlights our modest achievements, our challenges, and provides key recommendations that will strengthen future elections in Rivers State,” Odey added.

okay.ng reports that Ibas also acknowledged the crucial role played by his team, security operatives, and state officials who collectively ensured a credible election.