Rivers Local Government Employees Begin Strike Over Unpaid Salaries in Emuoha

Union orders statewide work stoppage as over 500 workers claim removal from payroll

The Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has declared a seven-day warning strike following allegations of unlawful removal of more than 500 workers from the payroll of Emuoha Local Government Area.

The affected employees had earlier besieged the Emuoha council secretariat, accusing the council chairman, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, of terminating their employment without due process and denying them access to their wages. The workers vowed to continue protesting until their names are reinstated.

Union Takes Action

The matter was formally reported to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees at the state level. In response, the union issued a directive to all local government employees across the 23 councils in Rivers State to embark on strike beginning Tuesday, October 1, 2025.





The directive was contained in a statement signed by the State President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Sunday Adeniran. The notice titled “Notice of Strike Action” described the Emuoha chairman’s conduct as “callous and unfair.”

According to Adeniran, “The State leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Rivers State Chapter, hereby notifies you that the State Executive Council of the union at its meeting held on 29th September, 2025, resolved to embark on a seven-day warning strike. Accordingly, effective from midnight of 30th September, 2025, all local government employees across the state are hereby directed to withdraw their services until further notice.”

He emphasized that the action was necessary to protect members from unjust treatment and urged workers to comply fully with the directive.

Council Chairman Responds





Reacting swiftly, Dr. Lloyd rejected the accusations and dismissed the claims of wrongful sackings. He argued that all “genuine staff” had been duly paid.

“They (NULGE) are complaining about people whose names were smuggled into the payroll,” Lloyd said. “In 2024, the staff strength was about 1,000 and some fractions, but when we came back, the staff strength had jumped to 1,600—and there was no employment.”

Implications of the Strike

The strike action is expected to paralyze local government operations across Rivers State if it continues, as services such as health centers, sanitation, and administrative work will be suspended for the duration of the warning strike.