Rivers LG Election: Wike’s Loyalists Secure Majority as RSIEC Clears 16 Political Parties

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has finalized the list of political parties and candidates set to participate in the August 30 local government elections, granting approval to 16 political groups across the state.

In a statement issued by RSIEC Chairman, Dr. Michael Odey, the commission revealed that the list followed a screening process conducted at its headquarters along Aba Road, Port Harcourt, between August 8 and 12, in accordance with the adjusted timetable.

Prominent parties on the ballot include the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Accord Party, and the African Action Congress (AAC). Others such as the Zenith Party, Action Alliance, African Democratic Party, Action People’s Party, Youth Party, Young Progressive Party, New Nigeria People’s Party, Action Democratic Party, National Rescue Movement, and the Allied People’s Party were also cleared.

From the clearance list sighted, the PDP is fielding only three chairmanship candidates—Dr. Gift Worlu for Obio/Akpor, Allwell Ihunda for Port Harcourt City, and Chukwu Ogbugu for Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni. The APC, however, is presenting 20 chairmanship candidates across the 23 LGAs, many of whom are known loyalists of the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.





Key APC candidates include Confidence Deko (Gokana), Dr. Chidi Lloyd (Emohua), Obari Ollormate (Eleme), Akuro Tobins (Okrika), and Dr. Thomas Bari-ara. okay.ng reports that most of these aspirants once held local council leadership positions during Wike’s tenure as governor.

Dr. Odey assured civil society organisations and security agencies of a transparent process, urging stakeholders to collaborate with the commission in delivering credible elections.

“We want to assure you that RSIEC will provide a level playing field for everyone. We also welcome constructive feedback from civil society as we fine-tune our preparations,” Odey said.

The election, taking place just weeks before the expiration of the six-month emergency rule imposed by President Bola Tinubu, will mark a turning point as suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara prepares to return to office following a Supreme Court judgment that annulled his earlier LG polls.