Rivers in Suspense as Governor Fubara Delays Return After Emergency Rule Ends

Thousands of Rivers State residents who gathered in Port Harcourt on Thursday to celebrate the reinstatement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara were left disappointed as he failed to make an appearance at the Government House.

The excitement followed President Bola Tinubu’s official announcement on Wednesday ending the six-month emergency rule that had been imposed on Rivers State on March 18, 2025. The emergency period, marked by political instability and violent clashes, had been overseen by former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), who acted as sole administrator.

The crisis in the oil-rich state stemmed from a rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. Their fallout splintered the House of Assembly, triggered impeachment threats, protests, and even the burning of the Assembly complex.

President Tinubu had attempted to broker peace through a reconciliation deal, but with tensions rising, the Federal Government declared emergency rule. Explosions on oil pipelines in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni and Gokana Local Government Areas deepened the state’s instability.





In a statement announcing the end of the emergency, the Presidency said:

“The Governor, His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara, the deputy governor, Her Excellency Ngozi Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the speaker, Martins Amaewhule, will resume work in their offices from September 18, 2025… It, therefore, gives me great pleasure to declare that the emergency in Rivers State of Nigeria shall end with effect from midnight today (Wednesday).”

Crowds of jubilant supporters had gathered as early as 6 a.m. at the Government House gate along Azikiwe Road in Port Harcourt. By afternoon, frustration set in when it became clear that the governor would not return that day.

Political loyalists of Fubara, including former commissioners Evans Bipi, Solomon Eke, and Chisom Gbala, alongside several sacked local government chairmen, were present to lead their groups. Former Commissioner Emejuru remarked:





“Rivers people are happy that Governor Fubara has been reinstated. Just look at the streets and you will see who the true leader of Rivers State is. Sim represents the people, and the people represent Sim Fubara.”

Women’s groups and cultural associations joined the atmosphere of celebration, chanting and dancing. “We are here to welcome the golden governor, the peaceful governor, the best governor in Nigeria, Siminalayi Fubara,” said one elderly woman.

Traffic was heavily disrupted as security personnel struggled to contain the crowd.

An aide of the governor later disclosed, under anonymity, that Fubara was in Abuja and would return to Port Harcourt on Friday to resume duties. okay.ng reports.

Assembly’s Fresh Demands

The Rivers State House of Assembly, in its first sitting since emergency rule, called on Governor Fubara to submit a list of commissioner-nominees for screening and forward an appropriation bill.

Speaker Martins Amaewhule said:

“The House resolved to call on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to forward the list of commissioner-nominees… and commence the process of coming up with an Appropriation Bill to cover the remaining part of the year.”

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Ibas, in his farewell address, said he had restored order and conducted local elections during his tenure as sole administrator. He urged Rivers people to support Fubara’s leadership.

Elders Call for Reconciliation

Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum, led by former Governor Rufus Ada-George, urged political actors to embrace forgiveness and unity. Acting chairman Gabriel Toby said:

“This is a moment for peace, sober reflection, forgiveness, rededication, and unity, a chance to heal wounds, restore trust, and refocus our energies towards the progress of our state.”

The forum also appealed to citizens to remain calm and resist violence.