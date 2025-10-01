Rivers Governor Fubara Dismisses Cabinet Members After Supreme Court Verdict

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has announced the immediate dismissal of all commissioners and public officials serving in his administration.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in Port Harcourt through a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Nelson Chukwudi. According to the statement, the decision was a direct outcome of the recent Supreme Court ruling that reshaped the political landscape in the state.

During a valedictory session with his cabinet at the Government House in Port Harcourt, coinciding with Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day celebration, Fubara expressed gratitude to his commissioners and other appointees for their dedication and contributions over the last two years.

The statement read: “Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has thanked members of his cabinet for their services and contributions to the development of the State in the last two years. The governor highlighted the significance of Nigeria’s Independence and called on all Nigerians to work together with Mr President to build a peaceful, secure, and prosperous country and a brighter future for all.”





Fubara also emphasized that he remains committed to serving the people of Rivers State with “renewed vigour” and extended Independence anniversary wishes to Nigerians.

“Furthermore, the Governor has relieved all Commissioners and other public officers affected by the recent Supreme Court judgement of their appointments with immediate effect,” the statement added.

This development comes after the tenure of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retired), who had suspended Fubara and his appointees following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State. Ibas had previously dissolved all boards and dismissed heads of agencies until his departure on September 18, leaving the status of Fubara’s cabinet uncertain until now.

okay.ng reports that the decision has further deepened political discussions in Rivers State as stakeholders await the governor’s next steps.