Rivers Civil Servants to Boycott May Day Celebrations Amid Political Crisis in The State

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Civil servants in Rivers State will not participate in this year’s May Day celebrations, following a directive from the Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU). The union cited the ongoing political turmoil and the imposition of emergency rule in the state as the reasons for the boycott.

Chukwuka Osumah, chairman of the NCSU in Rivers, announced the decision, linking it directly to the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Osumah emphasized that the action was intended to express solidarity with Fubara, whom he praised for bringing “a new lease of life” and a renewed “sense of belonging” to civil servants in the state.

According to Osumah, the move aligns with a directive from the national secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). The NLC has advised its affiliate unions in Rivers to forgo large-scale celebrations and instead hold low-key rallies within their respective premises.

Addressing the recent pro-Fubara protests witnessed across the state, Osumah noted that the demonstrations reflected the governor’s popularity and the public’s strong support for him. He urged President Bola Tinubu to “swiftly reinstate the suspended governor,” calling the situation a critical test of democracy and fairness.

Osumah also welcomed the reported meeting between President Tinubu and Governor Fubara in London, describing it as a “bold and pragmatic move to address the injustices” inflicted on the suspended governor.

In March, President Tinubu declared a controversial state of emergency in Rivers State, leading to the suspension of Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly. Retired Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas was appointed as the sole administrator of the state for an initial six-month period.

