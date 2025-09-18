News

Rivers Assembly Reconvenes After Emergency Rule Ends in Rivers State

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The Rivers State House of Assembly will officially resume legislative activities on Thursday at 10 a.m., following the lifting of the emergency rule by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The return to democratic governance marks a significant turning point for the oil-rich state, which had been under emergency restrictions.

According to information obtained, the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, will preside over the first post-emergency plenary session. The session will not take place at the traditional Assembly complex but at the Conference Hall of the Legislative Quarters along Aba Road, which currently serves as a temporary chamber for lawmakers.

The decision to hold the plenary is seen as a strong symbol of legislative continuity after weeks of political tension in Rivers State. Analysts believe that the reconvening will also provide clarity on pending legislative matters that were suspended during the period of emergency rule.

President Tinubu’s directive to end emergency governance has been widely applauded. Regional groups, including the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), had earlier expressed gratitude for the move, calling it “a timely intervention for the restoration of democratic order.”

okay.ng reports that Thursday’s plenary will set the tone for new deliberations and pave the way for lawmakers to address governance issues and strengthen political stability in the state.

