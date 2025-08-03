Rift Deepens Among Northern Political Elites Over Tinubu’s 2027 Re-election Bid

A political storm is brewing among former federal lawmakers from northern Nigeria as President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term in 2027 ignites sharp divisions. A meeting initiated by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, saw the Northern Caucus Forum of the 9th National Assembly declare support for Tinubu, describing him as a unifying leader committed to balanced national development.

The endorsement emerged in a communiqué signed by forum coordinator, Rufai Chanchangi, lauding Tinubu’s leadership and asserting the need for political continuity to sustain development strides. “We believe in equity, fairness, and political stability… We therefore endorse the continuation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership beyond 2027,” the statement read.

Gbajabiamila called on the group to back Tinubu’s renewed mandate, noting, “President Tinubu is not just a southern leader, he is a national leader who has carried every region along… the North is benefiting from a government that believes in equity and shared prosperity.”

However, the unity was short-lived. A rival group under the aegis of Concerned Former Members of the House of Representatives from Northern Nigeria swiftly condemned the endorsement, calling it unrepresentative. “This group does not speak for all former northern legislators,” said Zakari Mohammed, one of the signatories. “At best, this forum is a political front posing as a neutral body.”





The dissenters expressed anger over worsening poverty, insecurity, and youth unemployment in northern states like Zamfara, Kaduna, and Borno. They described the endorsement as a “hatchet job” aimed at currying political favour, while their region reels under hardship.

The statement declared: “Let it be known: we will not be co-opted into political theatre while our people suffer.”

This internal northern friction unfolds just days after northern leaders met in Kaduna to evaluate Tinubu’s government. While some hailed progress, others criticized marginalization. Notably, politicians like Rabiu Kwankwaso and Sule Lamido have accused the administration of favouritism toward the South.

okay.ng reports that these political shifts come amid rising tensions and increasing opposition consolidation, with the ADC-led coalition welcoming influential northern figures like Atiku Abubakar, Babachir Lawal, and Nasir El-Rufai.