Richest Family-Owned Businesses in Nigeria (2025 Ranking)

Nigeria’s economy is powered by a mix of listed giants and family-owned conglomerates that build factories, finance trade, run telecom networks, and move goods across the country.

This 2025 ranking highlights the richest family-owned businesses in Nigeria, focusing on operating scale, asset depth, diversification, headcount, and national impact.

Okay.ng reports that these groups remain central to jobs, infrastructure, and export earnings.

What counts as family-owned here

For this list, family-owned means a company where founding families retain majority control or decisive influence, even when some subsidiaries are listed or have external investors. Rankings reflect business scale and contribution rather than individual net worth.





Methodology in brief

Factors considered: multi-year revenue footprint, asset base and capital projects, workforce size, nationwide reach, export capacity, and resilience across cycles.

Time frame: performance and footprint visible by August 2025 .

. Scope: companies founded and controlled by Nigerian families with substantial Nigerian operating assets.

Top 20 Richest Family-Owned Businesses in Nigeria

Rank Business group Founding family Core sectors Why they rank 1 Dangote Industries Dangote Cement, refinery, fertilizers, sugar, salt, logistics Largest private industrial asset base in West Africa, nationwide distribution and exports 2 BUA Group Rabiu Cement, sugar, foods, ports, mining Fast-growing cement and foods platforms with major greenfield investments 3 Globacom Holdings Adenuga Telecoms, submarine cable, enterprise solutions National mobile network with regional footprint and strong cash flows 4 Chagoury Group Chagoury Construction, real estate, marine works, hospitality Landmark urban projects and heavy civil engineering capacity 5 Dantata Family Enterprises Dantata Energy, agro-processing, construction, trading Multi-entity footprint in downstream energy, large-scale agriculture and infrastructure 6 Ibru Organization Ibru Fisheries, hospitality, media, agro-industrial Historic conglomerate with enduring assets and brand heritage 7 Coscharis Group Maduka Autos, agriculture, tech distribution, finance Deep auto franchise network and mechanised farming investments 8 Innoson Group Chukwuma Vehicle manufacturing, plastics, logistics Indigenous auto manufacturing with integrated plastics and components 9 SIFAX Group Afolabi Ports and terminals, shipping, aviation services, logistics Strategic terminals and nationwide logistics ecosystem 10 Emzor Group Okoli Pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, FMCG Large-scale pharma manufacturing with expanding regional reach 11 Zinox Group and Konga Ekeh Technology, e-commerce, manufacturing Tech hardware platforms and integrated e-commerce marketplace 12 Stallion Group Nigeria Vaswani Autos, rice and agro, FMCG, steel Wide production and distribution footprint serving mass markets 13 Nestoil Group (Obijackson) Azudialu-Obiejesi Oil and gas EPC, pipelines, power Major engineering projects and strategic energy infrastructure 14 Rainoil Group Ogbechie Downstream energy, storage, retail, LPG Nationwide depots and retail outlets with midstream capability 15 Dozzy Group Chukwudozie Lubricants, plastics, terminals, logistics Integrated manufacturing and coastal logistics assets 16 Eleganza Group Okoya Plastics, furniture, property, lifestyle Iconic manufacturing brand with large industrial park assets 17 Aiteo Group Peters Oil and gas, power Significant upstream and midstream energy operations 18 Peace Group Onyishi Transport, logistics, real estate, education Countrywide passenger and cargo network with training assets 19 BOVAS & Company Samson Downstream energy, retail, logistics Efficient fuel retail network and regional transport capacity 20 T.Y. Holdings Danjuma Investments, real estate, shipping, oil and gas Diversified portfolio with long horizon capital and governance

Note: This is an editorial business ranking, not a personal rich list. Figures reflect group operating scale and asset depth visible in 2025.

Snapshot profiles of the top five

1) Dangote Industries

A multi-decade industrial buildout spanning cement plants, a massive refinery and petrochemicals complex, fertilizer, and nationwide logistics. Its scale, export capacity, and employment footprint keep it at number one.

2) BUA Group

A high-growth rival in cement, sugar, and foods with active investments in new lines and capacity expansions. Strong distribution and efficient plants drive rapid market share gains.

3) Globacom Holdings

A fully Nigerian telecoms champion with national coverage, submarine cable capacity, and enterprise services. Consistent cash generation and infrastructure ownership anchor its position.

4) Chagoury Group

Specialists in heavy construction, coastal engineering, and landmark urban projects, plus hospitality assets. Scale and technical depth in large civil works place it in the top tier.





5) Dantata Family Enterprises

A network of family-controlled companies across energy, agro-processing, construction, and trading. The breadth of assets and enduring merchant legacy sustain its ranking.

Why family groups still dominate key sectors

Family groups move fast on long-horizon projects, reinvest cash flows, and operate integrated value chains. Their advantages include patient capital, local relationships, and the ability to pivot during currency and policy cycles. As open banking, domestic manufacturing, and infrastructure concessions expand, these families remain central players in job creation and import substitution.

How to read this ranking

It measures business power rather than celebrity wealth.

rather than celebrity wealth. It favours groups that build factories, pipelines, terminals, towers, and distribution networks.

It recognises heritage brands that continue to modernise and export.

FAQs

Is a listed subsidiary still family-owned

Yes if the founding family retains decisive control through a parent holding company or a controlling stake.

Why are some well-known brands not listed

Some are state-owned, fully publicly controlled, or not primarily Nigerian family-controlled even if they operate at large scale.

Will this list change

Yes. New capacity in energy, cement, logistics, manufacturing, and tech can shift rankings. We review footprints and capital projects as they become visible.