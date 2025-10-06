Retired Military Leaders Support Lucky Irabor’s Call for State of Emergency to Combat Boko Haram

Some retired senior military officers have thrown their weight behind the call by former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (retired), urging the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency to curb the Boko Haram insurgency and restore stability across northern Nigeria. okay.ng reports.

Irabor’s Strong Case for National Mobilisation

In his new book titled “Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum,” Irabor argued that Nigeria’s fight against terrorism has been limited by the absence of political will. He stated that a declaration of emergency, backed by the National Assembly, would ensure full mobilisation of national power to defeat the terrorists.

He wrote, “The government had not yet mustered the political will and instruments to declare a war against Boko Haram. With an emergency proclamation, backed by the National Assembly, there will be greater and more focused attention by the government to galvanise all the elements of national power towards the war.”





Irabor emphasised that the nation’s strategy must involve all areas of power — economic, political, social, diplomatic, informational, and military — with strong political leadership at the top.

Rising Terror Threat Despite Gains

Although the military has weakened Boko Haram by neutralising many top commanders and detaining hundreds of insurgents, the group has intensified attacks in the North. Recently, the terrorists captured the border town of Kirawa in Borno State, displacing over 5,000 residents who fled to Cameroon after the destruction of homes, a military barracks, and the district head’s palace.

In another incident, Boko Haram fighters attacked a military base in Borno, killing four soldiers and burning vehicles and equipment. A coordinated assault on Banki was later repelled by security forces. Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has since appealed for more troops in border communities.





Retired Generals Echo Irabor’s Proposal

Brigadier General Peter Aro (retired) described Irabor’s suggestion as “apt and informed by operational and strategic experience.”

He explained, “General Lucky Irabor’s position is both apt and deeply informed by experience. Having served at the operational, strategic, and geo-strategic levels, he speaks with the authority of someone who truly knows his terrain.”

Aro added that the state of emergency must be genuine, free from political interference, so that commanders can coordinate effectively.

Retired Major General Dayo Olukoju also agreed with Irabor’s call but urged the government to adopt a multilateral strategy that tackles the root causes of terrorism. “I agree with him. But like I do say, a multilateral approach should be added to it,” he said.

Arms Proliferation and Military Reforms

Colonel Saka Folusho (retired) supported the idea of a state of emergency but warned that insecurity would persist unless the government addresses the illegal arms trade.

He noted, “The issue at hand — which is the state of emergency — yes, it’s okay. There’s nothing wrong, but there are some things we have not been addressing. For you to decide to sell ammunition, it means there is a lot of interest you are getting from the other side you are selling to.”

Folusho also called for better pay and equipment for soldiers, stating that underpaid troops cannot perform effectively.

Northern Elders and Political Stakeholders Speak

The Northern Elders Forum, represented by its spokesperson, Professor Abubakar Jiddere, reiterated its demand for an emergency declaration. “We called for this twice already,” he said, noting that massive deployment of military and police forces was urgently needed across Zamfara, Katsina, Benue, and Borno States.

Meanwhile, Borno’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar, declined to comment on Irabor’s proposal, saying the former defence chief was entitled to his opinion.

Political Parties Clash Over Insecurity

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what it called insensitivity to worsening insecurity, accusing him of neglecting his constitutional role as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

In response, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) insisted that the country was making steady progress under Tinubu’s leadership, citing the arrest of several notorious kidnappers and gang leaders as proof of improvement.

State Police Debate Resurfaces

In a related development, Adamawa lawmaker Kwamoti Laori argued that only state police could effectively handle Nigeria’s security challenges. He suggested empowering communities to nominate recruits who understand local terrain and residents, as was done in the 1960s.