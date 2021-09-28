Retired Air Vice-Marshal Sikiru Oladimeji Smith kidnapped in Lagos

Unknown gunmen have abducted Air Vice-Marshal Sikiru Oladimeji Smith (retd.), in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

Okay.ng gathered that the gunmen whisked the retired general away in a waiting speedboat when he was supervising work on a site in the Ajah area of Lagos State on Monday.

According to an SOS voice note shared by his driver, Corporal Odiji, the retired AVM engaged in a struggle with the gunmen before he was subdued.

Odiji stated, “This is an emergency. I am Corporal Odiji attached to Air Vice Marshal Smith. They just abducted him from the site where we were working. Some gunmen who were wearing masks just came and snatched my boss now. They shot everywhere. I was near where I was fixing my boss’ vehicle.

“As I was coming, I saw them leaving in a boat but I wasn’t armed so I just ran to the site and I saw his glasses and where he struggled with them. Please pass this information. It is an emergency.”

CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, when contacted by Okay.ng said he would make his findings and revert.