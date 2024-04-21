Retail Prices of Eggs (Per Crate) in Nigeria Today (22/04/24)

Are you looking to buy eggs in Nigeria but unsure about the current market prices? Look no further! In this comprehensive guide, we cover all the details you need to know about egg prices in Nigeria as of April 2024.

How Much is a Crate of Eggs in Nigeria?

One of the most commonly asked questions is the cost of a standard crate of eggs. As of April 2024, the price range for a crate of 30 eggs in major cities like Abuja and Lagos is between ₦3,000 and ₦4,000. This price can vary slightly based on factors such as location, supplier, and the specific farm or brand.

Crate Prices from Popular Farms

Obasanjo Farm : While the exact price is not listed, farms like Obasanjo’s typically sell crates within the ₦2,500 to ₦3,500 range for wholesale orders.

: While the exact price is not listed, farms like Obasanjo’s typically sell crates within the range for wholesale orders. Other Major Farms: Many established poultry farms in Nigeria offer competitive crate prices, generally aligning with the ₦3,000 to ₦4,000 range for retail purchases.

Retail Egg Prices in Nigeria

For those looking to buy smaller quantities, here are the approximate costs based on the current crate prices:

Cost of 24 Eggs : ₦3,100

: ₦3,100 Cost of 12 Eggs : ₦1,550

: ₦1,550 Cost of 4 Large Eggs : ₦600

: ₦600 Cost of 1 Large Egg: ₦150

Why Are Egg Prices High in Nigeria?

The rising egg prices in Nigeria can be attributed to several factors:

Increased Cost of Poultry Feed: The cost of feed for chickens has risen significantly, impacting production expenses for poultry farmers. Inflation: General inflation in the Nigerian economy has driven up prices across various sectors, including the agricultural industry. Economic Instability: Fluctuations in the Nigerian economy have affected the stability and pricing of agricultural products like eggs.

Bulk Egg Prices

For those interested in purchasing eggs in larger quantities, here’s an estimate of the cost:

Cost of 10,000 Eggs: Approximately ₦900,000 (based on 333 crates at an average price of ₦3,500 per crate)

Additional Egg Product Prices

Cost of 12 Egg Whites: Depends on whether purchased as part of whole eggs or separately. If buying whole eggs, the cost would be the same as 12 eggs.

Remember, these prices are subject to change based on market conditions, location, and supplier. It’s always recommended to check with local vendors or suppliers for the most up-to-date and accurate pricing information.

Stay informed about the dynamic egg market in Nigeria and make the best purchasing decisions for your needs!