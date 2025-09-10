Resident Doctors’ Union Set to Decide on Possible Nationwide Strike Amid Unmet Demands

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) is scheduled to hold its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting today (Wednesday) to deliberate on the pending ultimatum issued to the Federal Government, which could lead to a nationwide strike.

The association had earlier presented a 10-day ultimatum, warning that its members would resort to industrial action if the government failed to address their pressing demands. The situation has raised fresh concerns over Nigeria’s already struggling healthcare system, characterized by insufficient manpower, poor facilities, and overcrowded hospitals.

Resident doctors form the backbone of Nigeria’s teaching and specialist hospitals. Their strikes in the past have repeatedly disrupted medical services, leaving patients stranded and pushing many towards high-cost private healthcare.

In a communiqué issued on September 1, 2025, and signed by NARD President, Dr. Tope Osundara; General Secretary, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Omoha Amobi, the doctors insisted on immediate payment of the outstanding 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund. They also demanded settlement of five months’ arrears from the 25–35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) review, among other long-standing financial obligations.





Other requests include payment of the 2024 accoutrement allowance arrears, release of specialist allowances, recognition of the West African postgraduate membership certificates, and resolution of welfare issues in states such as Kaduna. They also urged the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to issue pending membership certificates to qualified candidates.

Speaking ahead of the NEC meeting, NARD President, Dr. Osundara, stated: “We are holding our NEC meeting tomorrow (today), and the outcome will determine our next line of action. At the meeting, we will review whether the government has made any meaningful progress on addressing our demands. If there is a positive response, it will guide our decision, but if not, the council will take a firm stance on the next steps, including the possibility of industrial action.”

The First Vice-President, Dr. Tajudeen Abdulrauf, emphasized that failure by the government to meet the association’s requests could destabilize the fragile healthcare sector further. “If they are not addressed, we cannot guarantee industrial harmony, and a strike remains likely,” he warned.

okay.ng reports that experts fear a prolonged strike may cripple healthcare delivery nationwide, leaving citizens with limited options for medical care.