NewsTop stories

Resident Doctors’ Union Set to Decide on Possible Nationwide Strike Amid Unmet Demands

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
3 Min Read

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) is scheduled to hold its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting today (Wednesday) to deliberate on the pending ultimatum issued to the Federal Government, which could lead to a nationwide strike.

The association had earlier presented a 10-day ultimatum, warning that its members would resort to industrial action if the government failed to address their pressing demands. The situation has raised fresh concerns over Nigeria’s already struggling healthcare system, characterized by insufficient manpower, poor facilities, and overcrowded hospitals.

Resident doctors form the backbone of Nigeria’s teaching and specialist hospitals. Their strikes in the past have repeatedly disrupted medical services, leaving patients stranded and pushing many towards high-cost private healthcare.

In a communiqué issued on September 1, 2025, and signed by NARD President, Dr. Tope Osundara; General Secretary, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Omoha Amobi, the doctors insisted on immediate payment of the outstanding 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund. They also demanded settlement of five months’ arrears from the 25–35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) review, among other long-standing financial obligations.

- Advertisement -

Other requests include payment of the 2024 accoutrement allowance arrears, release of specialist allowances, recognition of the West African postgraduate membership certificates, and resolution of welfare issues in states such as Kaduna. They also urged the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to issue pending membership certificates to qualified candidates.

Speaking ahead of the NEC meeting, NARD President, Dr. Osundara, stated: “We are holding our NEC meeting tomorrow (today), and the outcome will determine our next line of action. At the meeting, we will review whether the government has made any meaningful progress on addressing our demands. If there is a positive response, it will guide our decision, but if not, the council will take a firm stance on the next steps, including the possibility of industrial action.”

The First Vice-President, Dr. Tajudeen Abdulrauf, emphasized that failure by the government to meet the association’s requests could destabilize the fragile healthcare sector further. “If they are not addressed, we cannot guarantee industrial harmony, and a strike remains likely,” he warned.

okay.ng reports that experts fear a prolonged strike may cripple healthcare delivery nationwide, leaving citizens with limited options for medical care.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article NUPENG NUPENG Suspends Nationwide Strike After Reaching Deal with Dangote Refinery
Next Article Galatasaray Confirms Victor Osimhen Suffers Ankle Ligament Sprain During Nigeria Duty

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,755.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 2 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Nigeria Football Federation Slams Cyriel Dessers, Blames Ekong After Costly World Cup Qualifier Draw With South Africa
Sport
Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today 10 September 2025
Business
Nigerian Students Turn to Artificial Intelligence for Academic Support as Google Search Trends Surge
Artificial intelligence (AI)
FIRS Partners EFCC to Strengthen Tax Compliance as Nigeria Targets Sustainable Revenue Growth
News
Idoma Council Clears Air: Tinubu Not Affected by Revoked Chieftaincy Titles in Benue
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like