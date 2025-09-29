Resident Doctors Hand Federal Government Fresh 30-Day Ultimatum Over Welfare Demands

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has issued a fresh 30-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding immediate resolution of longstanding welfare and policy issues affecting medical practitioners nationwide.

The ultimatum was announced in a communiqué signed by NARD’s new leadership—President, Dr. Mohammad Suleiman; Secretary-General, Dr. Shuaibu Ibrahim; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Abdulmajid Ibrahim—following the association’s 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scientific Conference, which was held in Katsina State from September 21 to 26, 2025.

The AGM, themed “Mitigating Health Worker Migration through Extra-Remuneration Incentives: A Strategy for Sustainable Development”, also marked a leadership transition, with Dr. Suleiman elected to replace outgoing president, Dr. Tope Osundara.

Earlier this month, the doctors suspended a five-day warning strike after just two days when the Federal Government released funds for the Medical Residency Training Fund, while promising to address other demands within two weeks. However, unresolved issues have continued to fuel tensions within the health sector.





Doctors expressed frustration over several unmet needs, including:

Unpaid salary arrears and promotion entitlements.

More than 16 years without a review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

Excessive call-duty hours that compromise doctors’ well-being.





Delays in implementing the Medical Residency Training Act.

The dismissal of five doctors at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja.

The communiqué declared: “The AGM calls on the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to develop and implement clear, healthy call-duty working hours for doctors. In the interim, members should desist from engaging in more than 24 hours of continuous call duty.”

NARD further demanded:

Immediate release of corrected professional allowance tables.

Settlement of accumulated promotion arrears within 30 days.

A one-for-one replacement policy to reduce workload.

Reinstatement of the sacked doctors in Lokoja within 30 days.

The association also condemned worsening brain drain, poor hospital infrastructure, exclusion of house officers from the Civil Service Scheme, and the downgrading of postgraduate membership recognition.

It urged state governments, including Oyo State under Governor Seyi Makinde, to prioritise doctors’ welfare in teaching hospitals.

On policy direction, NARD said it would intensify engagement with the National Assembly to secure improved healthcare funding in the 2026 Appropriation Act.

okay.ng reports that effective October 1, 2025, resident doctors will no longer work beyond 24 consecutive hours of call duty, in line with global best practices.