Resident doctors call off two-month-old strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced the suspension of its two months industrial action, Okay.ng reports.

It can be recalled that the doctors commence the industrial action on August 2nd 2021 citing “irregular payment of salaries”, among other issues.

However, the association president, Godiya Ishaya, confirmed to our correspondent that NARD had resolved to suspend the action on Wednesday, 6th of October 2021.

According to him, the decision to call off the strike was made in an emergency meeting with the association’s national executive council.

He said: “We’ve officially suspended the strike to resume 8:00 am on Wednesday. We made the decision in the wee hours of today. We held an emergency meeting from 5:30pm on Sunday to the morning hours of today, and the NEC decided that having reviewed the progress made so far, the strike should be suspended.”