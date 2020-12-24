Renowned Islamic scholar, Shiekh Ahmed Lemu dies aged 91

A renowned Islamic scholar and retired justice, Ahmed Lemu, has passed away aged 91.

Okay.ng understands that Lemu died in the early hours of Thursday morning in Minna, Niger state.

His death was announced in a Facebook post by his daughter, Maryam Lemu,

She wrote: “Inna lillahi wa inna liayhi raji’un.

“It is with sadness and reverence to Allah that we announce the passing away of our father, Dr Justice *Sheikh Ahmed Lemu* OFR, in the early hours of this morning in Minna. Burial arrangements to be announced later.

“It has been a privilege to be the daughter to these two amazing individuals. Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah.”