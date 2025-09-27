Reno Omokri Warns Men: “A Woman Who Seeks Immediate Funding Is Not a Good Partner”

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has cautioned Nigerian men on how to evaluate relationships, urging them to differentiate between genuine love and financial dependency.

In a Saturday post on X (formerly Twitter), Omokri wrote, “Find a good woman, and when you marry her, find your good woman. However, if you find her and she immediately wants you to fund her, what you have found is not a good woman. That does not mean you cannot have a good time with her.”

The social commentator emphasized that while the Bible says, “Whoever finds a wife finds a good thing,” financial support in marriage should not overshadow values. He added, “What it does not say, which is also actually true, is that whoever funds his wife also funds a good thing and makes it better!”

Omokri’s statement comes amid rising conversations in Nigeria about the intersection of money and love. Many young Nigerians increasingly debate whether financial capacity should determine the strength of modern relationships.





okay.ng reports that the conversation has been amplified by celebrities and influencers. For instance, actress Esther Nwachukwu once declared that “money is a perfect relationship,” sparking widespread criticism from those who believe materialism is undermining true romance.

Others like Amarachi Kanu, a fashion designer, have publicly rejected the idea that men must always finance their partners, insisting on equality and independence. Psychologists such as Ann Uramu also stress that respect and shared values form the true foundation of long-lasting unions.

Meanwhile, some social media influencers promote transactional love. TikTok personality Saida Boj, for example, often urges women to “bill men early” as a test of seriousness, a message that has split opinions online.

Nigerians on platforms like Reddit reflect this divide. One user argued that scarcity in the country entrenches transactional dating, while another lamented that materialism now clouds the search for genuine love.





Omokri’s faith-based perspective underscores the tension between traditional expectations and modern realities in Nigeria’s dating culture.