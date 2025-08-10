Reno Omokri Debunks Generational Curse Notion, Cites Science and Habits as Causes of Family Challenges

Reno Omokri, former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has publicly refuted the idea of generational curses, emphasizing that such beliefs contradict Christian doctrine and encourage fear-based misconceptions.

In a recent statement, Omokri said, “You cannot be a Christian and still believe in generational curses. And you cannot be a pastor and preach that to your congregation. Once you believe in that and preach it, you become something else.” He referenced Galatians 3:13 in the Bible, which states: “Christ redeemed us from the curse of the law by becoming a curse for us, for it is written: ‘Cursed is everyone who is hung on a pole.’” According to him, this scripture invalidates the belief in generational curses.

Omokri explained that what some interpret as generational curses are more accurately “generational bad habits,” which are patterns of behavior passed down within families. He illustrated this with examples such as marrying and having children without a reliable income, poor financial management like spending all earnings without saving or investing, and using money to show off rather than to build stability. “Habits like that ruin you over time,” he noted.

He also acknowledged the role of genetics in certain family challenges, citing obesity, sickle cell disease, some cancers, and alcoholism as examples of conditions with genetic causes. Moreover, he mentioned that traits such as high libido can be inherited, stressing the need for lifestyle management to avoid negative outcomes. He said, “Simply understanding cause and effect can help you deal with many of life’s vicissitudes. Spirituality and religion can give you strength to face such situations, but you should look to science to solve those conditions” .





Omokri criticized what he called “fear-based Christianity” that focuses on battling curses and enemies, describing it as a questionable form of faith. He urged people to reject the belief that their generation is cursed, stating firmly, “Refuse to believe that your generation is cursed. It is a lie. Do not let your background put your back to the ground.”

Reno Omokri, recognized as a gospeller, author, and social commentator, continues to challenge popular misconceptions with his views blending faith and reason.