RenewHER Launch Gala to Unveil Nigeria’s Comprehensive Women’s Health Strategy

A new chapter in Nigeria’s healthcare history is about to unfold as the RenewHER Launch Gala & Awards Night prepares to take center stage at the Statehouse Banquet Hall, Abuja.

The landmark event will officially introduce RenewHER (Health, Equity, and Reform), a Presidential Women’s Health Transformation Initiative spearheaded by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women’s Health (OSSAP-WH) and championed by Dr. Adanna Steinacker.

Described as a data-driven, tech-enabled, and financially intelligent strategy, RenewHER aims to serve as Nigeria’s central platform for women’s health, uniting public institutions, private sector players, and civil society groups to co-invest in solutions that can reach women and girls at scale.

At the gala, attendees will witness the unveiling of the Women’s Health Nigeria Digital Hub, an advocacy and storytelling platform designed to amplify health education nationwide. This will be paired with the premiere of the Women’s Health Nigeria Magazine, which will spotlight innovations, voices, and policy shifts across six critical areas including maternal and child health, reproductive health, adolescent well-being, menstrual equity, nutrition, workforce access, and coalition building.





Dr. Steinacker underscored the urgency of the initiative, saying: “RenewHER is more than an initiative. It is a national call to action to redefine the future of women’s health and economic equity in Nigeria. With the Women’s Health Nigeria Hub and Magazine, we are building a movement that will transform policy, empower communities, and inspire the next generation of health champions.”

The night will also feature a Presidential Keynote Address, the premiere of the RenewHER Campaign Film, a Cultural Showcase, and the Health Innovator Awards, culminating in a National Pledge Moment to reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to women’s health equity.

With the backing of strategic partners such as the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII), the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), the Nigerian Governors’ Spouses Forum (NGSF), and the Women in Healthcare Network (WIHCN), the initiative promises to deliver not only improved health outcomes but also economic opportunities for women through digital wallets, microgrants, skills training, and support for women-led health innovations.