Rema, Davido Lead as Spotify Unveils First Half 2025 Nigeria’s Global Impact List

Spotify has released its Global Impact List for Nigeria, spotlighting the top 30 Nigerian songs and collaborations that achieved the most international streams in the first half of 2025.

The list, revealed on July 21, offers a compelling snapshot of how Afrobeats and Nigerian sounds continue to resonate across global borders.

Rema Tops the Chart with ‘Baby (Is It a Crime)’

Commanding the number one spot is Rema, whose hit single “Baby (Is It a Crime)”—which creatively samples the legendary Sade Adu—has earned the title of Nigeria’s most exported song this year. The feat follows the success of his critically acclaimed album HEIS, underscoring his rising influence in global pop culture. Okay.ng reports that this milestone solidifies Rema’s status as the undisputed poster child of Afrobeats’ global evolution.





Gospel Music Gets Its Due

In a list dominated by mainstream Afrobeats, one entry stood out: “Favour” by Lawrence Oyor. The gospel track made a rare crossover into Spotify’s international radar, marking a milestone moment for Nigeria’s spiritual soundscape on the global stage.

New Wave of Talent Gains Ground

The 2025 edition of the list also celebrates the emergence of exciting new voices in Nigeria’s music scene. Chella’s catchy tune “My Darling” and Minz’s standout collaboration “NUMBER ONE” with Ivory Coast’s Himra reflect an expanding cross-border appeal, especially following Himra’s acclaimed performance at Les Flammes Awards.





Women Holding the Mic

Female stars made notable strides, with Ayra Starr appearing twice on the list with “All The Love” and “Gimme Dat” featuring Wizkid. Meanwhile, Teni’s energetic single “Money” continued to rack up international listeners. Their inclusion highlights the growing influence of Nigerian women in shaping the global music narrative.

Davido and Burna Boy Still Reigning

While emerging talents are gaining traction, the genre’s titans remain unshaken. Davido led the chart with a staggering nine entries, followed closely by Burna Boy with five. Tracks like “Offa Me” with Victoria Monét and “TaTaTa” with Travis Scott illustrate their strategic global collaborations and sustained international relevance.

Spotify Reacts: A Movement in Motion

“This year’s Global Impact List is a testament to the vast range and international appeal of Nigerian music,” said Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa. “We’re seeing both seasoned global talents and promising new artists making significant strides… Afrobeats is not only dominating but evolving—and Spotify is proud to be part of that journey.”

Top 30 Nigerian Tracks With Global Reach (Jan–June 2025)