Relief for Comfort Emmanson as Lagos Court Drops Charges in Ibom Air Flight Incident

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ikeja, Ogba, Lagos State, has officially discharged Comfort Emmanson, the passenger accused of unruly conduct and assault during an Ibom Air flight, following the withdrawal of charges by the police.

Presiding Magistrate Olanrewaju Salami granted the discharge on Wednesday after the prosecution moved to drop the five-count charge previously filed against Emmanson.

The decision followed earlier consultations spearheaded by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), who said the move came after careful consideration of appeals from concerned citizens and stakeholders in the aviation sector.

According to Keyamo, the matter was reviewed in light of remorse expressed by those involved, as well as the airline’s agreement to withdraw its complaint. “After reviewing the incidents, considering appeals from well-meaning individuals, and the remorse shown by the parties involved, Ibom Air has agreed to withdraw its complaint against Ms. Emmanson,” the minister explained.

okay.ng reports that Emmanson’s ordeal began on August 10 when she was taken into custody after an alleged altercation during a domestic flight. She was arraigned on Monday and granted bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum, but was remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre after failing to meet the bail conditions.

At Wednesday’s resumed hearing, the police prosecutor, Oluwabunmi Adeitan, informed the court of new developments. An application for withdrawal was tendered and accepted by the court, leading to Emmanson’s discharge.

