Rap Icon Calvin Broadus Invests in Swansea City to Propel Club’s Ambitions

In a remarkable collaboration bridging the worlds of hip-hop and football, American rapper Calvin Broadus, known globally as Snoop Dogg, has become a co-owner of Swansea City, the Welsh Championship club. The announcement was made official by the club earlier this week, signaling a new chapter in Swansea’s efforts to enhance its profile and competitiveness.

Broadus, 53, joins a notable ownership group that includes Luka Modric, the celebrated former Real Madrid midfielder and Croatian World Cup finalist. Snoop Dogg previously appeared on Swansea’s social media platforms unveiling the club’s 2025-26 home kit, fueling speculation before the formal investor declaration.

This investment follows the acquisition of Swansea by American entrepreneurs Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen in November last year. The ownership aims to capitalize on Snoop Dogg’s vast reach—over 100 million followers across social platforms—to raise the club’s visibility and fan engagement as Swansea targets Premier League promotion after a seven-year absence.

Speaking on the club’s official website, the rapper said, “My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City. The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me. I’m proud to be part of Swansea City.”





Swansea’s ownership group reiterated the strategic potential of Snoop Dogg’s involvement: “To borrow a phrase from Snoop’s back catalogue, this announcement is the next episode for Swansea City as we seek to create new opportunities to boost the club’s reach and profile. Snoop’s colossal global fanbase and audience will certainly help us do that.”

Adding to the club’s star-studded investor base, Luka Modric acquired a stake in Swansea recently, further emphasizing the blend of sports and entertainment. “Snoop has openly shared his love of football and his desire to be involved in the game and we expect his involvement to support us putting as competitive a team as possible out on the field,” the club declared.

The investment arrives amid Swansea’s aspirations to increase revenue streams in compliance with British football’s profit and sustainability regulations, potentially paving the way for significant squad reinforcements.

The story of Swansea’s ownership evolution unfolds amid a wider trend, with rivals like Wrexham experiencing rapid success after celebrity ownership by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.





For the latest updates, okay.ng reports that this fresh synergy could redefine football club engagement models.