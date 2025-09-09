Rainoil Graduate Trainee Programme 2025/2026: Requirements, How to Apply, Deadline

Rainoil Limited has opened applications for its Graduate Trainee Programme (GTP) 2025/2026. The programme is built to groom high-potential graduates into future business leaders through structured training, on-the-job rotations, and mentorship.

This guide summarizes the official flier into a clean, step-by-step playbook so you can check eligibility, prepare documents, and apply correctly before the deadline.

Quick facts (read first)

Programme: Rainoil Graduate Trainee Programme (GTP) 2025/2026

Application channel: Online only via www.rainoil.com/careers/vacancies/

Deadline: Sunday, 21 September 2025

Who should apply: Bright, articulate graduates eager to learn, solve real-world problems, and build careers in a forward-thinking work environment

Eligibility requirements

From the advert:

First degree in a relevant discipline such as Engineering , Computer Science , Accounting , Natural Sciences , Economics , Human Resources , or a related discipline

Minimum of Second Class Upper (2:1) or Upper Credit from a recognised university/tertiary institution

or from a recognised university/tertiary institution NYSC discharge certificate

Minimum of six (6) O’Level credits, including Mathematics and English

Tip: If your course title isn’t listed verbatim but is closely related (e.g., Industrial Chemistry under Natural Sciences), apply and clearly highlight the match in your resume summary.

What the programme offers (at a glance)

Classroom training plus hands-on rotations across business units

across business units Exposure to real projects, performance coaching, and leadership grooming

A fast track to entry-level roles in a respected Nigerian energy company

(Specific benefits such as salary, location postings, and rotation length are usually communicated during the selection process.)





How to apply (step-by-step)

Visit www.rainoil.com/careers/vacancies/ Open the Graduate Trainee Programme 2025/2026 listing Create or log into your career account Complete the online application form carefully Upload your supporting documents (see checklist below) Review for accuracy and submit before 21 September 2025

Application documents checklist

Prepare clean, legible scans (PDF preferred):

Updated CV/Resume (1–2 pages, with active email and phone)

(1–2 pages, with active email and phone) Degree certificate (or statement of result if the certificate is pending)

(or statement of result if the certificate is pending) NYSC discharge certificate (or exemption)

(or exemption) O’Level result(s) showing at least 6 credits including Maths and English

showing at least including and Valid ID (e.g., National ID, Driver’s Licence, International Passport) — if requested by the portal

(e.g., National ID, Driver’s Licence, International Passport) — if requested by the portal Professional/tech certifications (optional but helpful, e.g., Excel, Data Analytics, HSE)

How to stand out (Rainoil-ready CV tips)

Lead with a 2–3-line profile tying your degree to Rainoil’s business (energy, retail, logistics, finance, data).

tying your degree to Rainoil’s business (energy, retail, logistics, finance, data). Quantify achievements: “Improved lab turnaround time by 30% ”, “Led a team of 5 for final-year capstone”, “Automated stock sheet with VLOOKUP/XLOOKUP ”.

”, “Led a team of for final-year capstone”, “Automated stock sheet with ”. Add tools you can use on day one: Excel, Power BI, SQL basics, Python (optional), ERP familiarity, presentation skills.

you can use on day one: Excel, Power BI, SQL basics, Python (optional), ERP familiarity, presentation skills. Keep file names professional: Firstname_Lastname_RainoilGTP2025_CV.pdf .

Likely selection stages (what to expect)

While exact stages are communicated by the company, graduate trainee recruitments commonly include:

Aptitude/competency test (numerical, verbal, logical reasoning) Case or group exercise (problem-solving, communication) Technical/HR interviews (culture and role fit) Final selection & onboarding

Red flags and safety notes

Applications are online only via www.rainoil.com/careers/vacancies/

Do not pay anyone; avoid third-party "agents."

Submit one application; duplicate profiles can be flagged.

application; duplicate profiles can be flagged. Use a desktop/laptop with a reliable internet connection to avoid incomplete uploads.

FAQs

Can HND holders apply?

The flier states 2:1 or Upper Credit from a recognised university/tertiary institution. If you hold an HND with Upper Credit in a relevant field, you may apply unless the portal specifies otherwise.

Is there an age limit?

No age limit is stated in the advert. Follow any guidance provided on the portal.





Do I need work experience?

The programme targets fresh graduates. Internship, NYSC, or student leadership experience strengthens your application.

Can I apply if my NYSC is still in progress?

The advert requires an NYSC discharge certificate. If you are yet to complete NYSC, wait for the next cycle.

Final pre-submission checklist