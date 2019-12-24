Quilox club owner, Shina Peller released on bail

The Police have released a member of the House of Representatives and owner of Quilox night club, Shina Peller, who was arrested on Monday.

Okay.ng reports that Peller was arrested and held at the Maroko Police Station, Victoria Island, after going to secure the release of some persons, who had visited his nightclub to unwind over the weekend during a special annual show.

According to the Police in a statement, the lawmaker was detained for storming the police station with thugs to remove vehicles of some of his customers towed to the station for obstructing traffic.

However, one of his aides, Shina Popoola, has now confirmed that the lawmaker had been released on bail after the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, Lagos.