Qatar Debunks Claims of Stricter Visa Requirements for Nigerians

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
The government of Qatar has dismissed viral reports alleging that it recently introduced stricter visa requirements for Nigerian travellers.

Several social media posts and blogs on Tuesday had claimed that the Gulf nation’s Ministry of Interior had placed new limits on Nigerians seeking tourist and transit visas, citing rising cases of overstays.

The reports further alleged that only women and families would now be eligible to apply, while male travellers would be barred unless accompanied by relatives.

It was also claimed that applicants would be required to present proof of return tickets and five-star hotel bookings before visa processing could proceed.

However, on Wednesday, an official of the Qatar Embassy in Nigeria debunked the reports, telling Okay.ng there was “no official information or updates” confirming such restrictions.

Hayya, Qatar’s official digital visa platform, also confirmed that the visa process remains unchanged.

“There has been no suspension or changes to the current procedures. If any updates are to be made in this regard, they will be announced on our official platforms,” Hayya stated.

Qatar continues to attract a growing number of Nigerian visitors, serving as both a major transit hub and an emerging tourist destination.

