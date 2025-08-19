Public Universities Get October 31 Deadline as JAMB Moves to End Admission Delays

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a clear directive mandating all Nigerian public universities to conclude their 2025 admission processes no later than October 31, 2025.

According to the board, private universities are expected to complete theirs by November 30, while all tertiary institutions across the country—both public and private—must round up by December 31.

The new deadline was contained in JAMB’s weekly bulletin released on Monday, stating that the decision was taken during the 2025 Policy Meeting chaired by the Minister of Education, Olatunji Alausa.

okay.ng reports that the board emphasized the move is designed to stabilize the nation’s academic calendar and provide equitable access to admission opportunities for all candidates.





“Following the directives issued at the 2025 Policy Meeting chaired by the Honourable Minister of Education, all tertiary institutions have been instructed to conclude their admission processes by the end of 2025 according to the schedule below: Public universities: To complete admissions by 31st October, 2025. Private universities: To complete admissions by 30th November, 2025. All other institutions (public and private): complete admissions by 31st December 2025,” JAMB announced.

The board also warned institutions against unnecessary delays, urging them to archive their admissions even if the next academic session has not commenced.

“Even where an institution is not yet ready to commence the new academic session, such an institution should conduct its admission and archive it,” the bulletin added.

Furthermore, institutions conducting post-UTME screenings were reminded to finalize the process promptly to meet the stipulated deadlines.





The announcement comes months after JAMB released the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results in May. The UTME, scored over 400, tests candidates across English and three other subjects tied to their chosen courses.

Between 2020 and 2024, statistics show that out of 8.9 million candidates who sat for the exam, only 2.7 million gained admission, leaving over six million stranded and compelled to retake the test in subsequent years.