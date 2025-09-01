Public Holidays in Nigeria for September 2025 – Full List

Planning travel, exams, payroll, or events this month? Here is the clear, Nigeria-focused list of public holidays in September 2025, plus what each day means and practical tips for homes, schools, and businesses.

Full list for September 2025

Date Holiday Type Notes Friday, September 5, 2025 Id el Maulud (Eid-ul-Mawlid) National public holiday Marks the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Final confirmation is typically issued by the Federal Government close to the date.

There are no other nationwide public holidays in September. The next federal holiday is Independence Day on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Why Id el Maulud falls in early September this year

The Islamic calendar is lunar, so dates shift about 10 to 11 days earlier each year on the Gregorian calendar. In 2025 the observance aligns with early September. As is customary, the official government notice is released a few days before the date.

What to expect on the day

Government offices and many schools will close.

will close. Banks usually suspend over-the-counter services, while ATMs and digital channels remain available.

usually suspend over-the-counter services, while ATMs and digital channels remain available. Markets and private businesses may run reduced hours, especially in states with large celebrations.

may run reduced hours, especially in states with large celebrations. Traffic and events: expect processions, prayers, and community gatherings. Plan travel times accordingly.

Planning checklist

HR and payroll : schedule pay runs and statutory filings ahead of the long weekend.

: schedule pay runs and statutory filings ahead of the long weekend. Schools and exams : avoid major tests or interviews on the public holiday.

: avoid major tests or interviews on the public holiday. Travel : book inter-state trips early and allow extra time around major prayer grounds.

: book inter-state trips early and allow extra time around major prayer grounds. Retail and hospitality : staff for morning peaks and evening gatherings.

: staff for morning peaks and evening gatherings. Community events: coordinate with local authorities for security and traffic control.

Frequently asked questions

Is the date already confirmed?

Calendars place Id el Maulud on Friday, September 5, 2025. The formal government circular typically arrives shortly before the day.

Are there regional holidays in September?

Beyond Id el Maulud there are no nationwide September holidays. States may host cultural festivals, but these are not federal public holidays.





What is the next national holiday after September?

Independence Day on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.