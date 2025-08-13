PSG vs Tottenham, Today: Kick-Off Time in Nigeria, TV/Streaming, Line-Ups and Predictions

Football fans are set for an electrifying night as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup, a battle that pits the Champions League holders against the reigning Europa League champions.

Okay.ng reports that the clash, scheduled for 8:00 PM (West Africa Time), will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Premier League channels, as well as via authorised streaming platforms for subscribers.

Confirmed Line-Ups

PSG (4-3-3):

Chevalier (GK); Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Doué; Barcola, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.





Tottenham (4-3-3):

Vicario (GK); Porro, Romero, Danso, Van de Ven; Sarr, Bentancur, Palhinha; Spence, Richarlison, Kudus.

Form Guide

PSG come into the match unbeaten in their last six fixtures, showing both defensive stability and attacking fluency. Tottenham, under their revamped squad approach, have been in solid form, winning four of their last five matches.

Key Players to Watch

For PSG, Kylian Mbappé’s absence means extra pressure on Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to provide attacking spark. Tottenham will rely on Mohammed Kudus and Richarlison to break through PSG’s disciplined backline.

Prediction

Given PSG’s experience in high-pressure European finals and their quality across the pitch, they enter as slight favourites. Tottenham’s pace and pressing could trouble the French side, but a 2-1 victory for PSG remains the most likely outcome.





Football fans across Nigeria will be hoping for a thrilling contest worthy of the trophy at stake.