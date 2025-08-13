Sport

PSG vs Tottenham, Today: Kick-Off Time in Nigeria, TV/Streaming, Line-Ups and Predictions

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read
PSG vs Tottenham
PSG vs Tottenham

Football fans are set for an electrifying night as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup, a battle that pits the Champions League holders against the reigning Europa League champions.

Okay.ng reports that the clash, scheduled for 8:00 PM (West Africa Time), will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Premier League channels, as well as via authorised streaming platforms for subscribers.

Confirmed Line-Ups

PSG (4-3-3):
Chevalier (GK); Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Doué; Barcola, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.

- Advertisement -

Tottenham (4-3-3):
Vicario (GK); Porro, Romero, Danso, Van de Ven; Sarr, Bentancur, Palhinha; Spence, Richarlison, Kudus.

Form Guide
PSG come into the match unbeaten in their last six fixtures, showing both defensive stability and attacking fluency. Tottenham, under their revamped squad approach, have been in solid form, winning four of their last five matches.

Key Players to Watch
For PSG, Kylian Mbappé’s absence means extra pressure on Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to provide attacking spark. Tottenham will rely on Mohammed Kudus and Richarlison to break through PSG’s disciplined backline.

Prediction
Given PSG’s experience in high-pressure European finals and their quality across the pitch, they enter as slight favourites. Tottenham’s pace and pressing could trouble the French side, but a 2-1 victory for PSG remains the most likely outcome.

- Advertisement -

Football fans across Nigeria will be hoping for a thrilling contest worthy of the trophy at stake.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByYusuf Abubakar
Follow:
Yusuf Abubakar, Born in the mid-’90s, a recipient of various meritorious awards, a passionate entrepreneur, an advocate of good governance, a toast master and a patriotic Nigerian.
Previous Article NELFUND 7 Ways to Spot Fake NELFUND Links and Avoid Student Loan Scams
Next Article Ex-Depot vs Pump Price in Nigeria: How Changes Reach Your Filling Station

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,540.00
Sell₦1,555.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,110.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 9 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

NNPC
NNPC Ltd Wins Appeal, Overturns ₦5 Billion Damages in Araraume Case
Energy & Oil
Ubi Franklin
‘I Am Not a Thief’ – Ubi Franklin Denies Alleged Theft of Luxury Watch in Miami
Celebrities
Ex-Depot vs Pump Price in Nigeria: How Changes Reach Your Filling Station
Explainer
NELFUND
7 Ways to Spot Fake NELFUND Links and Avoid Student Loan Scams
Explainer
Tinubu to Attend TICAD9 in Japan, Embark on State Visit to Brazil
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like