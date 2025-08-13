Sport

PSG Clinch First-Ever European Super Cup with Dramatic Penalty Shootout Win Over Tottenham

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lifted their maiden European Super Cup on Wednesday night, edging past Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties at the Bioenergy Stadium after a thrilling 2-2 draw.

The UEFA Champions League winners staged a remarkable comeback, scoring twice in the dying minutes — including an extra-time equaliser — to force a shootout in which they ultimately prevailed. This victory makes France the 13th nation to produce a Super Cup champion and marks the seventh consecutive season the UCL winners have claimed the trophy.

The clash was the first-ever competitive meeting between PSG and Europa League holders Tottenham, with Spurs handing debuts to Mohammed Kudus, Joao Palhinha, and new manager Thomas Franck. PSG, meanwhile, opted for new goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, replacing Gianluigi Donnarumma amid a contract dispute.

Despite missing key players through injury, Spurs frustrated the French champions, who enjoyed 80 percent possession but struggled to break through. Tottenham struck first in the 39th minute when Micky van de Ven pounced on a rebound from a free-kick, before Cristian Romero doubled the lead three minutes after the restart.

The London side looked on course for victory until PSG’s late surge. Kang-In Lee fired in a precise shot in the 85th minute to halve the deficit, and Gonçalo Ramos headed home the equaliser deep into stoppage time, sending the contest to penalties.

Although Vitinha missed PSG’s opening spot-kick, Chevalier emerged the hero with two decisive saves, sparking wild celebrations among the Parisian contingent.

