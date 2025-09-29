Prominent Arise TV Anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu Killed in Abuja Armed Robbery

The Nigerian media industry has been thrown into mourning following the shocking death of Arise News Channel anchor, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, popularly known as Sommie. The 29-year-old broadcaster was killed in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, during a violent armed robbery at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

In a statement issued on its official X handle, Arise News described the tragic passing of the young journalist as a devastating loss to the network and the country.

The statement read:

“It is with heavy hearts that the management and staff of the ARISE News Channel announce the passing of our beloved colleague, News Anchor, Reporter, and Producer, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu. Sommie tragically passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, following an armed robbery incident in her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja that is being investigated by the Nigeria Police.





“Sommie, 29, was not only a cherished member of the ARISE News family but also a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.

“Beyond the airwaves, Sommie was a lawyer who was a professional and supportive colleague and a friend to many.”

Tributes have continued to pour in from fellow journalists, civil society organizations, members of the legal profession, and viewers across Nigeria. Many have expressed shock at her untimely death while urging law enforcement to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.





The Arise News family added:

“We extend our deepest condolences to Sommie’s parents, siblings, extended family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time. Sommie’s voice is now silent, but her spirit, passion, and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory. We remain in shock and call for a speedy investigation, apprehension, and prosecution of the culprits.”

okay.ng reports that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has launched a full-scale investigation into the case as pressure mounts for justice.