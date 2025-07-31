People

Profile of Omotenioye ‘Teni’ Majekodunmi, the New DG of National Council on Climate Change

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read
Omotenioye 'Teni' Majekodunmi
Omotenioye 'Teni' Majekodunmi

Appointment: On July 31, 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Omotenioye Majekodunmi as the new Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

Contents
Background & ExpertiseMandate & OutlookQuick Snapshot

She replaces Dr. Nkiruka Madueke, who served as the pioneer Director-General from June 2024.

Background & Expertise

Majekodunmi is a highly regarded climate finance expert and environmental lawyer with over 17 years of experience. Her career spans international and domestic work in renewable energy, carbon markets, and sustainable development.

Before her appointment, she served as the Financial Adviser to the NCCC, where she played a critical role in shaping Nigeria’s climate finance strategies, supporting international negotiations, and developing mechanisms for accessing global climate funds.

- Advertisement -

She is also the founder and CEO of Ecoxchange, a consultancy firm known for its work on sustainability initiatives, including waste-to-energy solutions and advisory roles on carbon credit projects.

Mandate & Outlook

As Director-General, Majekodunmi is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the Climate Change Act and coordinating national climate policy across all sectors. Her appointment aligns with the federal government’s commitment to leveraging climate action as a tool for economic growth, national security, and social inclusion.

She is expected to focus on mobilizing international climate finance, strengthening carbon market readiness, and advancing policy that supports Nigeria’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

Quick Snapshot

NameOmotenioye “Teni” Majekodunmi
PositionDirector-General, National Council on Climate Change
Start DateJuly 31, 2025
PredecessorDr. Nkiruka Madueke
Professional ExpertiseClimate finance, environmental law, carbon markets
Previous RolesFinancial Adviser to NCCC; Founder & CEO, Ecoxchange
Strategic FocusClimate finance mobilization, carbon policy implementation, green growth
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByYusuf Abubakar
Follow:
Yusuf Abubakar, Born in the mid-’90s, a recipient of various meritorious awards, a passionate entrepreneur, an advocate of good governance, a toast master and a patriotic Nigerian.
Previous Article Omotenioye Majekodunmi Tinubu Appoints Omotenioye Majekodunmi as New Director-General of National Climate Council
Next Article Governor Uba Sani Governor Uba Sani Denies Funding Bandits, Says Kaduna Building Homes for Victims Instead

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,540.00
Sell₦1,550.00
GBP
Buy₦2,095.00
Sell₦2,125.00
EUR
Buy₦1,780.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 14 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye Resigns from PDP
Politics
Governor Uba Sani
Governor Uba Sani Denies Funding Bandits, Says Kaduna Building Homes for Victims Instead
News
Omotenioye Majekodunmi
Tinubu Appoints Omotenioye Majekodunmi as New Director-General of National Climate Council
News
UNICEF Mobilizes Educational Support for Over 1,500 Displaced Children in Benue’s Makurdi Camp
News
Community in Shock as Four Farmers Abducted in Ebonyi State, Police Confirm
Security
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like