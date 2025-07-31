Profile of Omotenioye ‘Teni’ Majekodunmi, the New DG of National Council on Climate Change

Appointment: On July 31, 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Omotenioye Majekodunmi as the new Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

She replaces Dr. Nkiruka Madueke, who served as the pioneer Director-General from June 2024.

Background & Expertise

Majekodunmi is a highly regarded climate finance expert and environmental lawyer with over 17 years of experience. Her career spans international and domestic work in renewable energy, carbon markets, and sustainable development.

Before her appointment, she served as the Financial Adviser to the NCCC, where she played a critical role in shaping Nigeria’s climate finance strategies, supporting international negotiations, and developing mechanisms for accessing global climate funds.





She is also the founder and CEO of Ecoxchange, a consultancy firm known for its work on sustainability initiatives, including waste-to-energy solutions and advisory roles on carbon credit projects.

As Director-General, Majekodunmi is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the Climate Change Act and coordinating national climate policy across all sectors. Her appointment aligns with the federal government’s commitment to leveraging climate action as a tool for economic growth, national security, and social inclusion.

She is expected to focus on mobilizing international climate finance, strengthening carbon market readiness, and advancing policy that supports Nigeria’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

Quick Snapshot