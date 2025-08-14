‘Private Plane, Yacht’ – Tiwa Savage Lists Requirements for Her Ideal Man

Nigerian music sensation Tiwa Savage has opened up about her love life, revealing that her uncompromising standards in a romantic partner could be the reason she remains single.

Speaking during a recent interview on Apple Music 1, the 45-year-old ‘Stamina’ hitmaker discussed her 2023 hit Somebody’s Son and shared candid details about the qualities she’s seeking in her next relationship.

Savage admitted she is actively searching for love but made it clear she won’t settle for less than her desired level of luxury, stability, and peace of mind.

“I’m still looking for someone’s son. I don’t have any [partner]. And I think it is because I’m asking for specific things. Maybe I need to narrow my search down,” she said.

The singer, who is also a mother of one, explained that her ideal partner must be financially established and free from any relationship complications.



