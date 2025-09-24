Celebrities

Priscilla Ojo and Baby Rakeem Receive Lavish Homecoming in Tanzania as Juma Jux Pulls Out All the Stops

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
3 Min Read

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nigerian Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has returned to Tanzania with her newborn son, Rakeem Mkambala, where her husband, Tanzanian music star Juma Jux, gave them a grand reception that has become the talk of social media. The emotional reunion also coincided with Rakeem turning one month old.

At the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, Juma Jux warmly welcomed his wife and infant son with fresh flowers and gift items. Videos shared by a fan account, the_prisjuxsourcee, captured the singer’s affectionate embrace as he reunited with his young family after weeks apart.

Upon reaching their home, Priscilla was met with a surprise blue-themed party. The décor featured balloons, framed pictures of the family, and a striking banner that read, “Welcome Home Mommy and Rakeem.” A large decorative standee spelling “RAKEEM” added a personal touch to the setting.

Iyabo Ojo, who was present, teased her son-in-law humorously.
“Juma, you are so extra. What happened? Rakeem is actually one month old,” she said.

To this, Juma proudly replied:
“My son. Yes. My first son.”

Iyabo admired the setup and added, “This is so beautiful,” while Priscilla, visibly moved, exclaimed, “Oh my God, Papa Rakeem is extra.”

The couple had earlier faced a challenge when Juma Jux was unable to attend Rakeem’s birth in Canada after his visa application was denied. Despite the setback, he compensated with a lavish homecoming party in Tanzania, celebrating both his wife and his new son.

Born in Canada in August 2025, Rakeem recently obtained his Canadian passport, securing his citizenship. Iyabo proudly announced the development on social media, sharing her excitement with fans.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in Tanzania in February, shared clips of the reunion on Instagram. Priscilla posted a heartfelt picture captioned “Home,” while Juma uploaded a video featuring his son and mother-in-law, reflecting the family’s joy.

okay.ng reports that the online community has widely praised the reunion, hailing it as a testament to the couple’s resilience, love, and shared commitment as new parents.

